Nantwich school Brine Leas to run Summer Showcase event

Brine Leas School in Nantwich is to host its Summer Showcase event this Thursday July 13.

The Audlem Road school will open its gates to the public for an evening of music, sport, dance, and drama performances.

There will also be displays of work from all the school’s curriculum areas.

As well as members of the public there will be 40 local businesses and organisations running stalls around school.

There will be food stalls, ice creams, local crafts, face painting, a licensed bar and more.

A Brine Leas spokesperson said: “We would love for parents, carers, friends, family, and the local community to join us in celebrating the achievements and outstanding work that our pupils have produced over the last year.”

Entry is free and you can reserve a ticket online with Eventbrite here.