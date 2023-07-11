23 hours ago
REVIEW: Rocky Horror Show 50th anniversary – Crewe Lyceum

in Theatre Reviews / What's On & Reviews July 11, 2023
Picture - Rocky Horror Show

Celebrating 50 years of fun, Richard O’Brien’s Rocky Horror Show burst onto the stage at the Crewe Lyceum on Monday night, writes Claire Faulkner.

It was a fantastic opening show and the audience gave a well deserved standing ovation at the end.

If you’re familiar with the show (and why wouldn’t you be?) you’ll already know about this cult classic with a dedicated fanbase who dress like their favourite characters and shout out lines during the performance.

In fact, I’d say audience participation is almost mandatory, whether that’s shouting, singing or getting up in the aisle to do the Time Warp.

If you’ve never seen it before and are heading to the Lyceum, you’re in for a treat and possibly a theatre experience like no other.

The story follows Brad and Janet, a newly engaged couple, whose car breaks down, and in search of a phone they end up in the castle of Dr Frank n Furter, who happens to be a transvestite from the planet Transylvania.

It’s naughty, risqué but lots and lots of fun.

The cast are incredibly talented, Stephen Webb was fantastic and completely owned the show as Frank but on Monday night, the audience loved the cheeky and witty Philip Franks who played The Narrator.

Rocky Horror is running at The Lyceum until Saturday 15th July, and if I could, I’d be going back every single night to watch this show over and over again.

