Staff and volunteers at Nantwich Museum are preparing for a Summer of Science Festival and the Nantwich Illuminated exhibition, which focuses on the site of Nantwich’s former gas works.

Both events will run throughout the school summer holidays from Wednesday 19 July until Saturday 30 September 2023.

Grants and donations have enabled a range of family activities and events, with the aim of learning from the past for a sustainable future.

The Nantwich Illuminated exhibition traces the history of the former gas works site off Welsh Row, which supplied the town’s gas for more than 100 years before closing in 1966.

The making and use of gas and its impact on the town’s residents is explored, observing how it was initially used to power lights before, and more widely, cookers, heaters and other appliances.

The exhibition features items loaned from the National Gas Museum in Leicester along with documents that tell the story of the site from Roman times, whilst also providing a glimpse of what the future holds.

The Summer of Science festival includes a range of drop-in events and guided walks exploring local science and natural history.

Talks consider the history of the gas works site, local geology, the science of plants, potions and poisons, the salt industry including a demonstration of salt making in the Town Square, Joseph Priestley’s (discoverer of oxygen) electrical genius, brewing and cheese making.

A glimpse of the future will look at vertical farming and sustainability and through the proposal to install hydro generators on the River Weaver, harnessing the power of the river.

Throughout the festival, there will be children’s activities and trails.

Also, new information will be displayed alongside many of the museum’s objects explaining the science which made them work.

Entry and admission to all activities is free for children (a small charge for adults applies to some events).

Donations towards the running of the museum are always welcome.

To find out more and to plan your visit, go to https://nantwichmuseum.org.uk/2023/05/21/science-festival-and-summer-exhibition/

Tickets for Summer of Science Festival can be bought through the museum’s website https://nantwichmuseum.org.uk/events-2/