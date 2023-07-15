Cheshire East Council plans to switch off some street lights to save energy and £450,000 a year, writes Belinda Ryan.

But bosses say assessments will be done because some options carry a greater risk of falls and traffic collisions.

The plan to switch off lights first came to light in the medium term financial statement (MTFS) earlier this year.

At next week’s meeting of the highways and transport committee, members will consider the proposals with a view to going out to public consultation in September or October.

A report to that meeting states: “Council’s energy usage across the whole streetlight stock, together with illuminated traffic signs, bollards and traffic signals was almost 4,800,000 kWh resulting in energy costs of £1.263m.”

It says the aim is to reduce energy consumption by almost 40% and slash the cost by about £450,000 by either turning some street lights off completely, or by switching some off for part of the night, starting from this winter.

All roads with lighting will be assessed before the final proposals are consulted on.

But the report states: “There is likelihood of increased risk of slips, trips and falls, traffic collisions and actual, or perceived, risk of crime.

“There is also likely to be a greater impact on individuals with particularly protected characteristics, including the elderly, disabled and women.

“These will be considered as part of the project and factor into the recommendations on options and technical solutions that are consulted on and subsequently presented to committee for decision.

“Some options may have a greater potential impact on residents’ perception that the streets are less safe and their decision making on whether to go walking in the evening during the longer darker autumn/winter months with associated impact on health.”

When the proposal was first discussed by the committee as part of the MTFS in February, similar concerns were raised by councillors.

Cllr Liz Braithwaite (Lab) said: “Across Macclesfield there is currently a wave of thefts from, and damage to, cars parked on the street.

“This occurs in the early hours. Any decrease in street lighting may aid the criminals.

“And there are also safety issues for those that walk to or cycle to work late at night or early in the morning.”

Crewe councillor Laura Smith (Lab) said: “Lighting on our streets is so important for the safety of people, especially women, and it’s proven that places that are dark and unlit are places where more attacks do happen.”

The committee meets on Thursday (July 20) at 10am at Macclesfield Town Hall.