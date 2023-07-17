4 hours ago
Boughey joins DVSA “Earned Recognition Accreditation Scheme”

in Business July 17, 2023
Boughey joins DVSA accreditation scheme

Nantwich firm Boughey Distribution has joined the Earned Recognition Accreditation scheme run by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA).

The voluntary scheme demonstrates commitment to compliance and upholding the highest standards within the industry.

As a member, the Wardle-based company shares its performance information with the DVSA.

This ensures the firm’s vehicles are subject to fewer inspections on the road which will enhance operational efficiency.

Boughey has a fleet of 135 vehicles and is poised to further expand with the addition of 15 new vehicles.

With its induction into the DVSA scheme, Boughey Distribution joins the list of 116 UK companies that have achieved the accreditation.

And it reinforces the company’s position as a leader in the industry.

Transport Operations Director Neil Trotter said: “This is an outstanding achievement for our team.

“By participating in this program, we not only demonstrate that our drivers adhere to the highest standards, but also affirm our dedication to continuously improving our processes, ensuring safety and sustainability while on the road.”

Through the Earned Recognition Accreditation scheme, the company follows the highest standards for compliance and safety within the industry.

