Northwich Vixens LFC 3 – 2 Nantwich Town Ladies

Nantwich Town Ladies FC suffered defeat away at Northwich Vixens as they got their pre-season campaign underway at The Park Stadium, writes Jonathan White.
Dan Mellor’s players lost 3-2 with goals from Jade Buckley-Ratcliff and Dani Fisher-Sherratt for the Dabbers.
It was the Dabbers first outing in preparation for their 2023/24 campaign in the Premier Division of the Cheshire Women’s & Youth Football League.
The Vixens are a tier 6 side, playing in the North West Women’s Regional League, so it was a difficult game against higher level opposition for Nantwich.
After the match, manager Mellor said: “Playing a team in a higher division was always going to be a tough ask to win the game.
“However we dominated play throughout, created several clear cut chances and considering we haven’t played in 10+ weeks I thought we outplayed them.
“I think they had 3 or 4 shots in the game and scored 3 goals which shows at their level we have to take our chances which is something we’ll work hard at improving over the coming weeks on the training pitch.
“I don’t think anyone can argue that we deserved to win the game and it was very encouraging to see that we constantly caused them problems.
“Overall yes it was a defeat but there are many, many positives to take away from the game.”
Nantwich Town Ladies FC are on the lookout for new players to strengthen their first team.
Training takes place every Wednesday (7-8.30pm) on the Applewood Arena 3G artificial grass pitch at Nantwich Town FC on Waterlode.
For further information visit: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NTFCLadies
Recent Comments