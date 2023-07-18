Nantwich butchers H Clewlow announces closure this month

Family-run Nantwich shop H Clewlow Butchers is to close after almost 100 years, the owners announced today.

The Pepper Street store which has been in the town centre since 1929, is to close for the final time this Saturday July 22.

Owner Charles Clewlow, announcing the decision, said local independent businesses needed the support of residents “now more than ever”.

In a statement online, he said: “It is with profound emotion and a heavy heart that I write to inform you of a significant change that is due to occur.

“Our family-run shop, H. Clewlow Butchers, a pillar of the Nantwich community since 1929, will unfortunately be closing its doors for the last time on Saturday, 22nd July.

“My grandfather first opened our doors in Oat Market, Nantwich, back in 1929. After seven years, we relocated to Pepper Street, where we have proudly stood ever since, serving the finest meats to our esteemed customers.

“When my father, Harry Clewlow, took over the business from his mother, Nantwich was a bustling hub of over 18 butchers shops.

“I was proud to join the family legacy in 1979, helping to develop our offering, introducing pies, cooked meats, and sausage.

“By 2010, we had grown to a remarkable team of over 22 members, several of whom have dedicated over 35 years to our shop, including our pillars Ton and Adrian.

“We’ve shared many wonderful moments over the years, including winning local and national awards, which has been a testament to the quality of our products and the commitment of our staff.

“As I approach my 46th year in this cherished business, I wish to express my deepest gratitude to our loyal team and to you, our supportive customers.

“It is your patronage and passion for quality that have made our journey so fulfilling.

“In the face of the forthcoming change, I implore you to continue supporting your local high street.

“The unique character and vitality of Nantwich lie in its local businesses, and they need your support now more than ever.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your understanding, your patronage over the years, and the relationships we’ve built together.

“Though our shop will close, our memories here will endure.”