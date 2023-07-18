Students from Reaseheath College and University Centre in Nantwich have been hailed after raising more than £17,206 for this year’s chosen charity, The Children’s Adventure Farm Trust (CAFT).

The impressive amount was raised through RAG (Raising and Giving) activities including a sky dive by 14 staff and students, a sponsored walk of the 34 mile Sandstone Trail and a spooktacular Scarefest at Halloween.

The Student Association also organised numerous fundraising events during Reaseheath’s RAG month, while student mascot Gareth the Sheep collected donations from visitors to the college’s Family Festival, Lambing Weekends and award winning stand at the Royal Cheshire Show.

Students also took a stand at Nantwich Farmers’ Market to spread the word throughout their local community.

CAFT provides a variety of free programmes for terminally ill, disabled and disadvantaged children from all over the north west, allowing them to make memories and have fun.

A cheque for the amount raised was handed over at the end of year student dinner.

Fundraiser Hannah Grahame said: “Huge thanks to Reaseheath’s RAG team and everyone else involved for their incredible efforts to raise funds for CAFT.

“Our work here at the charity simply can’t happen without the support of groups like yourselves.

“You are making a huge difference to children who are facing challenging lives and for that we are hugely grateful.

“It has been such a pleasure working with young people who have such fabulous energy and have taken the time to really understand the aims of our charity.”

Reaseheath students are now selecting their charity for the academic year 2023-24 and welcome applications from charities for consideration this year or in the future. Email [email protected]

For more about the Reaseheath Experience see: www.reaseheath.ac.uk/student-life

(Pic: Hannah Grahame receives the cheque on behalf of CAFT from Reaseheath Student Association members and Principal Marcus Clinton)