The 2023 running of the Cheshire Game & Angling Fair is coming up soon, giving you a chance to visit an annual event with interesting details for anyone who loves fishing and the great outdoors.

Here we’ll list some of the attractions that you can find here and look at why angling is becoming such a popular activity in this part of the country.

The Basic Details

Sunday, August 6 is the date for this fair, which is to be held on the grounds of Peover Hall in Peover Superior.

It’s been held as a recurring event since 1984, with the profits used to help a variety of charities and organisations, with many of those who receive funds based in Cheshire.

The activities you’ll find here are varied. The main ring schedule begins at 10.15 am with Vale Royal Falconry followed by Ferret World and a Personal Protection Dog Demonstration.

Pigs and horses are among the other animals on show this year, while the event is due to close with a tractor parade that starts at 4 pm provided that the weather is kind.

The lakeside venue is where to go if you want to enjoy the angling demonstrations and speakers. Subjects to be covered include pike and predator fishing, perch fishing, and a casting demonstration.

The fishing part of the fair runs from 11.50 am and the final segment begins at 3.10 pm. Entry to the full event costs £25 per car but you can pick up a 20% discount if you book through Eventbrite in advance.

The Popularity of Fishing

While the Cheshire Game & Angling Fair covers a selection of animal-based events as well as the chance for visitors to try the likes of archery and axe throwing, the angling section is likely to be the most popular.

This is partly because fishing has moved into popular culture in recent years, with the Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing TV show being renewed for its sixth and seventh seasons due to its popularity.

We can also see this theme used widely in real money slots such as Big Catch Bass Fishing and Big Bass Amazon Xtreme.

These games use the classic slots mechanism of matching symbols across a series of reels featuring images of fishing.

They are joined by other titles based on different aspects of popular culture like movies and mythology.

Cheshire has a number of recommended fishing spots that attract anglers, with the River Dee and the River Dane among the best-known.

Tatton Mere came to the attention of anglers across the country when a giant, 57lbs carp was landed here, while the Prince Albert Angling Society is one of the biggest in Europe.

The Cheshire Game & Angling Fair provides an interesting day out that lets us discover some aspects of outdoor life that we don’t get to see during our normal daily lives.

With angling and other healthy, outdoor activities currently in vogue, this should prove to be a popular event that attracts a lot of visitors to a beautiful part of Cheshire.

(pic by Iain McDonald under creative commons licence)