Dead puppy found wrapped in sheet and dumped in Queens Park

The body of a puppy with suspicious red marks on its back has been found wrapped in a sheet in a Crewe park.

The grim discovery made by a member of the public has sparked an RSPCA appeal for information.

The puppy was found at Queens Park on Thursday July 6, and the member of public contacted the animal welfare charity.

But so far inquiries have not revealed what happened to the puppy.

Now the RSPCA is hoping someone will come forward with information.

RSPCA inspector Caren Goodman-James, who is investigating, said: “This is such an upsetting situation.

“The puppy, which looks to be a small bulldog breed, was found wrapped in a white sheet and, upon examination, was found to be covered in red marks.

“We can’t rule out anything suspicious as sadly someone may have intentionally harmed this puppy.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who knows anything at all about this and urge them to get in touch with us in complete confidence.”

Anyone with information should contact the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018, quoting reference 01109116.

The RSPCA has recently launched its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, as reports show that animal cruelty surges during the summer months.

In Cheshire alone there were 238 reports of intentional harm against animals made to the RSPCA last year compared to 202 in 2021 – an increase of 17%.

The RSPCA’s frontline rescuers, volunteers and a network of branches are working tirelessly to save animals this summer but we can’t do it alone.

Help cancel out cruelty, visit rspca.org.uk/cancel