Nantwich Food Festival organisers have paid tribute to long-standing butchers H Clewlow which announced this week it is to close.

H Clewlow on Pepper Street has been a presence in Nantwich town centre for 100 years, and has been a big supporter of the food festival.

But this week, owner Charles Clewlow announced the business was closing from Saturday July 22.

It’s not clear of the reasons, but in his statement he caled on people to support local businesses more than ever.

Jean Kay, of Nantwich Food Festival, said: “It will not be quite the same without H Clewlow at its heart.

“This Saturday will be a sad day indeed for both the town and all the Clewlow staff when the business closes its doors for the final time – after more than 100 years trading as a family butcher.

“Charles Clewlow has been a great supporter of Nantwich Food Festival.

“Others and I have many fond memories of organising events together – his children’s burger competitions have been so very popular with locals and Charles has been most generous with the prizes he has offered.

“The attention to detail by Charles and his team, with their help for the children entering these competitions really set out the business as a caring one.

“Then there was the unforgettable year that he made the huge ‘Juicy Lucy’ burgers for a competition for adults; Charles will remember well all the preparation involved in that.

“He has been a key business person who has represented town businesses over the years to ensure, among other things, that the Festival provides sufficient access for visitors from the town square to Pepper Street and all its businesses over the Festival weekend.

“This year’s Nantwich Food Festival will not be the same without the Clewlow Big Pan on Pepper Street.

“And Clewlow’s homemade, then frozen sausages are the only ones without preservatives, so I may be destined to a life without any sausages in the future!

“H Clewlow will be very much missed.”

In his statement this week, Charles Clewlow said: “In the face of the forthcoming change, I implore you to continue supporting your local high street.

“The unique character and vitality of Nantwich lie in its local businesses, and they need your support now more than ever.”