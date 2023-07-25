Crewe dementia specialist Belong earns national recognition

Belong Crewe has won the Outstanding Dignity and Respect in Dementia Care Award at the National Dementia Care Awards 2023.

The not-for-profit operator was singled out for putting its customers at the heart of everything and adds to its recent accolades for excellence in care provision.

Hosted by former rugby union player, Steve Thompson MBE, the awards ceremony took place at Winchester Cathedral.

As part of the assessment, judges interviewed finalists while taking into account review feedback from customers and their families, and Care Quality Commission (CQC) reports.

In one testimonial, a spouse of a resident said: “The staff – whether that be the carers, nurses, cleaners, bistro, reception, or managers – must be hand-picked as they are all amazing.”

Another reviewed: “Absolutely faultless, especially end-of-life care. It wasn’t just caring, it was love for my grandad from every member of staff.”

Cheryl Davies, general manager at Belong Crewe, said: “It means the world to us to achieve recognition for the hard work our colleagues put in every day they come to work.

“Our customers and their loved ones really are like family to us and to receive such wonderful feedback from them is especially pleasing, as is this award win.”

Earlier this year, Belong Crewe won the Palliative Care/End of Life Award at the Great British Care Awards, having already earned the regional distinction.

It is the only care provider in Cheshire to maintain both an Outstanding CQC rating and Gold Standards Framework Platinum status for end-of-life-care provision.