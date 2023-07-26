A book has been published to mark the 100th anniversary celebrations of Crewe Amateur Musical Society.

CAMS is marking its centenary by looking back at its history by publishing a book detailing their first 50 years.

“Beginners please! Act 1 1923 – 1973” has been written by Elizabeth M Hughes (pictured) and is compiled together from archives society members have kept, including show programmes, cast photos and articles from the local newspapers.

The book shines the spotlight on the people who lived in the area and came together to produce the shows during that time.

Reading through the early years, certain names appear and its clear that without the commitment of Mr E G Hodgkison, who first thought of the idea of an Operatic Society for old pupils of Crewe County Secondary School, the group may never have developed.

Author Elizabeth M Hughes started her research for the book from her parents’ archive.

Both had been members and Marjorie Bishop, Elizabeth’s mother, had written down some of her memories about joining the society.

The current archive has programmes for every year, apart from The Mikado from 1934.

Anyone who has a copy are asked to get in touch with Elizabeth on [email protected]

Elizabeth says she has enjoyed writing the book, but will take a short break before starting Act 2.

She has thanked her family, Mark Potts and members of the society for their encouragement while writing.

Copies are available for £15, email [email protected] for more details.

All profits from book sales will go to the society.

(Pic: Author Elizabeth Hughes at the book launch)