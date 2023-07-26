12 hours ago
One arrested in dramatic police chase after Crewe burglary

in Crime / Human Interest / Incident / News July 26, 2023
chase - police operation crossbow

A man was arrested but others escaped after a dramatic high-speed police chase across South Cheshire and into Wales.

The incident began after reports of a burglary at a house on Langley Drive, Crewe, at around 11.30am yesterday (July 25).

Three offenders fled the scene in a grey Audi which Cheshire Police and Roads Policing Unit officers pursued into Wales after it was spotted on the A534 near Farndon.

The car continued to evade officers, travelling at speed.

It eventually stopped in the Marford area where three men fled the vehicle on foot.

Cheshire officers, supported by colleagues from North Wales, police dogs and police helicopter, searched the area and one man was arrested.

A 25-year-old from Wrexham was arrested on suspicion of burglary. He remains in custody.

As part of the searches, traffic was temporarily stopped on the A483 as a precautionary measure.

Inquiries to identify and locate two other suspects remain ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 1604764.

