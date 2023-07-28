LETTER: No shortage of CEC money for councillor allowances

Dear Editor,

Labour run Cheshire East increased councillor allowances by a whopping £500 a year …and they have even backdated it.

But they voted NOT to increase allowances before the election in May.

What changed?

Over 4 year term, councillors will be able to claim a total of over £4 MILLION from the Council taxpayers.

The Labour Leader of the Councillor receives £40,500 a year in allowances.

Labour Councillors are always pleading poverty but there is no shortage of money to increase the Councillors’ allowances.

Your faithfully,

Cllr Brian Silvester

Leader #CreweFirst