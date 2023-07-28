Multi-million selling author visits Nantwich to talk about new novel

Award-winning author, playwright, essayist and non-fiction writer Kate Mosse talked about her latest book in a conversation and book signing event at Malbank School in Nantwich.

Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge staff member Kathryn Rush spoke to Kate about her new book, ‘The Ghost Ship’.

Kate is the author of 10 novels and short-story collections and her books have been translated into 38 languages and published in more than 40 countries.

Her fiction includes the multimillion-selling Languedoc Trilogy, The Joubert Family Chronicles, and number one bestselling Gothic fiction.

Her acclaimed non-fiction includes An Extra Pair of Hands and Warrior Queens & Quiet Revolutionaries: How Women (Also) Built the World.

The founder director of the Women’s Prize for Fiction, she is also the founder of the global #WomanInHistory campaign and has her own monthly YouTube book show, Mosse on a Monday.

She is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature, a Visiting Professor of Contemporary Fiction and Creative Writing at the University of Chichester and President of the Festival of Chichester.

‘The Ghost Ship’ is the third novel in The Joubert Family Chronicles and sequel to The City of Tears.

‘The Ghost Ship’ synopsis: The Barbary Coast, 1621. A mysterious vessel floats silently on the water. It is known only as the Ghost Ship.

For months it has hunted pirates to liberate those enslaved during the course of their merciless raids, manned by a courageous crew of mariners from Italy and France, Holland and the Canary Islands. And all of them, including their captain, are intent on escaping their past…

And now the Ghost Ship is under attack – its hull splintered, its sails tattered and burnt, and the crew at risk of capture.

But the bravest among those on board are not who they seem… The stakes could not be higher: if arrested, they will be hanged for their alleged crimes. Can they survive the journey and escape their fate?

A sweeping and epic love story, ranging from France in 1610 to Amsterdam and the Canary Islands in the 1620s.

The event was organised by Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge.

Event organisers Steve & Denise Lawson, from the Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge, said: “Thank you to all who attended this great event and supported your local Independent Bookshop. Thank you to Kate Mosse for ending her tour with us, a very entertaining evening.

“A huge thank you to Kathryn Rush who interviewed Kate, you did a great job. Thanks also to Malbank School, especially Mark Brisbane who always ensured that our events ran smoothly.”

To order ‘The Ghost Ship’ from Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge please visit them in Nantwich, or contact via phone: 01270 611665, email: [email protected] , website: https://www.nantwichbookshop.co.uk/ or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NantwichBookshop