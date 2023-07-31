Bentley Motors launches new community investment scheme

South Cheshire car maker Bentley Motors has introduced a new community investment programme.

The scheme, called Advancing Life Chances (ALC), is in partnership with the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF).

It allows the company to expand its community investment footprint to a national level.

As part of this, Bentley launched the Small Grants Programme in November 2022

To date, it has donated more than 150 small grants nationally and seeks to donate more than 250 by the end of the year.

In addition, two further new schemes dedicated to Bentley’s home in Crewe have been announced, called The Bentley Crisis Fund and the Bentley Advancing Life Chances Crewe Fund.

These are being launched along with new Payroll Giving & Match Funding programmes for Bentley colleagues.

Sally Hepton, Director of Government Relations and Sustainable Luxury at Bentley Motors, said: “Bentley has a clear social mission – to Advance Life Chances.

“The company has been supporting this locally for a long time, notably through the longstanding Bentley funds with our partners at Cheshire Community Foundation and extensive focus on supporting young people through school outreach.

“However, to be Bentley is to be best-in-class, and this means we can always grow and improve.

“This is why we have created and launched the new Advancing Life Chances strategy to reach more people in Crewe and beyond.

“This new strategy and national fund are the first crucial steps on a journey towards this ambition, and I am very excited to see how many people we can support as we aim to become leaders in sustainable luxury mobility.”

In 2022, Bentley invested more than £310,000 towards good causes.

The new Advancing Life Chances Strategy was designed around a social audit conducted by Bentley and CAF to understand the key issues that require community investment across the UK.