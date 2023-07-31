Double defeat delivers blow to Nantwich CC

Nantwich Cricket Club’s first team suffered a double disappointment at the weekend as their league chances faded and their hopes of a return to Lord’s were ended.

On Saturday, Jason Foulkes took 3-23 and Phil Stockton, Mitchell Spencer and Ray Doyle claimed two wickets apiece as hosts Neston were dismissed for only 98 in the ECB Premier League match.

But in reply, only Jake Pearson (22), Marcus Stables (10) and Stockton (20) got into double figures as the Dabbers came up five runs short.

And there was no consolation on Sunday when Nantwich travelled to Cuckney CC for an ECB National Club Championship quarter-final.

A century from opener Tom Rowe was the centrepiece of the home team’s impressive 284-7 from their 40 overs, Mitchell Spencer picking up three wickets.

Although Stables did hit three sixes in an 83-ball 87, Nantwich never looked likely to threaten that total and were bowled out for 160.

There is a midday start on Saturday when Oxton will be the visitors.

All spectators are welcome and the bar will be open.

At Whitehouse Lane last Saturday, there was a welcome win for Nantwich seconds as they beat Neston by seven wickets.

Luke Cosford and Harry Newton claimed three wickets apiece as the visors were bowled out for 166.

Newton then hit 42 before unbeaten fifties from Callum Pearson and Jack Hayter saw Nantwich get home comfortably.

The Saturday thirds also picked up a win when they travelled to Moddershall & Oulton CC, Alex Darlington taking three wickets as the home side were bowled out for 143.

Nick Bentley’s 64 made sure Nantwich eased to victory with five wickets to spare.

Nantwich also hosted an ECB Showcase game on Sunday as Cheshire took on Yorkshire at Whitehouse Lane.

Cheshire hit 268-9 from their 50 overs before the weather washed out the remainder of play.