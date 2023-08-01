LETTER: Crewe suffers from constant gridlock

Dear Editor,

CreweFirst is campaigning for Crewe residents to retain their freedom of movement and an end to the war on the motorist, that is being waged by Labour led Cheshire East.

Many think theLittleHolland for Crewe proposal is just another name for a ’15 Minute City’.

CreweFirst have made a Freedom ofInformation request to find out.

A ’15 Minute City’ has already been proposed for Chester.

It seems like Crewe has more road closures than all the other towns in Cheshire East put together.

The town is in a state of constant gridlock.

Better co-ordination of street works is needed.

And when a road is closed, get on with the work speedily.

Everything in Crewe that Cheshire East does, seems to take an age.

Middlewich Road was closed for over a year in total and that is the main route to Leighton Hospital and the main route to biggest employer in Cheshire East, Bentley.

Your faithfully,

Cllr. Brian Silvester

Leader #CreweFirst