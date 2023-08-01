A retrospective application for a replacement concrete batching plant in countryside near Nantwich has been recommended for approval despite objections from two parish councils and 51 residents, writes Belinda Ryan.

The Graham Heath Group has applied for permission for change of use from mixed storage and retail on land at Station Yard, Wrenbury Road, Aston, to general industrial use along with the provision of a replacement concrete plant.

The application is retrospective because the replacement plant has been built but is not in operation.

It was “called-in” by former ward councillor Stan Davies who raised a number of objections, and it will now to be considered by the southern planning committee on Wednesday (August 2).

Wrenbury Parish Council has also objected to the application.

It says the proposal is not compliant with plan policies, it is inappropriate industrial use in open countryside and members have concerns about noise, dust and disturbance.

Newhall Parish Council is also opposed to the application citing noise and vibration, possible danger to children and highway safety among its concerns.

In total, 51 letters of objection have been sent to Cheshire East from residents listing numerous concerns.

They feel the proposal will result in an increase in HGV movements, potential dangers from concrete dust and the retrospective nature of the application.

The latest proposal follows an application from the same applicant which was refused and dismissed at appeal because of the noise and vibration impact on houses to either side of the proposed access between Station House and 1 Station Cottages.

A report from Cheshire East’s planning officer due to go to this Wednesday’s meeting, states: “This application seeks to address the inspector’s decision by using the access to the south adjacent to 4, Station Cottages.

“Whilst in open countryside, the development would allow for the better operation of an existing business.

“Highway safety and parking implications are considered to be acceptable subject to a restriction on HGV movements.”

And the officer says, in terms of noise, the council’s environmental protection team are satisfied this can be controlled by conditions and “the impact on residential amenity is considered to be acceptable”.

The application has been recommended for approval, subject to conditions, which include a maximum 24 HGV movements to and from the site in any one day.

The southern planning committee meeting takes place at 10am on Wednesday, August 2 at Crewe Municipal Buildings.

(Image: plant being built in 2020)