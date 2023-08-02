Detailed plans unveiled for Maylands Park development in Stapeley

More detailed plans have been submitted for the retail and employment phase of the controversial Maylands Park development on land at Peter de Stapleigh Way at Stapeley, writes Belinda Ryan.

The application, for phase two of the development, follows the approval of phase one, for 188 homes, in March of this year.

This reserved matters application is for a mix of commercial property consisting of retail, offices, light industrial and warehousing with associated car parking, landscaping and other infrastructure.

A design and access statement submitted by Bower Mattin and Young on behalf of the applicant Muller Property Group, states: “The proposals seek to provide a high quality and sensitive design approach to provide local centre retail and employment uses for an office and light industrial/distribution.”

The plans show the retail element will be located to the north of the development running along the western edge of the approved spine road.

The planning document states: “The relationship to the adjacent approved residential scheme has been sensitively designed to avoid being overbearing in scale and mass and to be sympathetic materially.

“In the interests of noise control, it is proposed that a 3m high acoustic barrier be provided between properties of the adjacent David Wilson Homes scheme and the rear retail service area.”

The three-storey office building “is designed to provide presence as a notional ‘gateway’ building to the development on the approach along the spine road coming off the A530 Peter Destapleigh Way”, according to the submitted document.

The industrial units have been relocated from the area originally proposed in the outline scheme and will now be further away from the approved residential scheme.

The planning document states: “Previously these were shown adjacent to the residential site where the potential future primary school site is located.

“This change of location was agreed as appropriate at the pre-application meeting.

“The industrial units have been designed with a building frontage facing west onto the spine road opposite.

“There is, however, a significant distance in relation to properties opposite when the green verges, tree avenue planting and landscape buffer treatment on each site of the spine road is taken into account.”

The outline planning permission includes the provision of a primary school but the application submitted does include proposals for a school.

It states that although it was included in the outline permission “this was a ‘potential’ element to come forward should there be a future requirement for it”.

One local resident who has objected to the application, said: “This development should be refused on the basis that these facilities are not needed and will add to volume of traffic and pollution.

“There are better, more suited sites for this type of development.

“It does not need to be at the expense of local countryside which is already disappearing at an alarming rate.”

The application, number 23/2566N, can be viewed on the planning portal on Cheshire East Council’s website.

The last date for submitting comments is August 16 and, according to the council’s website, the application is expected to be considered by the strategic planning board on September 20.

(pic by Google maps)