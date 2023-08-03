Cheshire East Council bosses say they are committed to tackling flooding in communities despite criticism from local MPs who accuse the authority of failing to take action.

A council report says future planning applications will adopt ‘best practice’ to surface water reduction and management.

It highlighted works carried out in various locations such as Bowes Gate on Bunbury Road and Bunbury Common, as well as Moss Lane in Leighton, Crewe.

The council also said it would lobby MPs to bring about change to national flood funding.

But local Conservative MPs Kieran Mullan, Fiona Bruce, and David Rutley have condemned the council’s “inaction” in implementing their flooding programme.

Up to 2021, the Government aimed to protect 300,000 homes from the effects of flooding.

Cheshire East’s target was to safeguard 203 homes, which would have cost £2.1 million in flood defence grants.

But the MPs claim Labour-led Council only managed to protect 17 properties, spending £600,000.

According to a Cheshire East report, half of the money was used for the protection scheme, while the other half was used on a study.

Kieran Mullan, Crewe and Nantwich MP, said: “Residents affected by flooding will be shocked to know Cheshire East failed to secure money that was available to them for flood defences.

“In my constituency of Crewe and Nantwich, there has been an ongoing issue with flooding in a number of places including Maw Green Road, which made national press when residents were seen going down the road in canoes!

“The area has flooded at least three times in the past five years. While investigations have been undertaken and proposals made, we are still expected to wait a further year for any work to begin on the site.

“This lack of urgency is unacceptable when residents have made the council aware of their concerns for years.

“More than seven months after a report was promised on the issue, the residents are still empty-handed, with no further answers as to how Cheshire East plan to resolve their issues.

“There have been similar stories around Middlewich Road in Nantwich (pictured), which has, for 10 years, been struggling with flooding that makes it difficult for residents to leave their own homes.

“This is completely unacceptable, and local people deserve better.”

Cllr Craig Browne, chair of Cheshire East Council’s highways and transport committee, said: “We continue to support our communities by seeking to mitigate the risks of flooding from water courses, groundwater and excess surface water across the borough.

“Our highways teams are well-prepared to respond to weather warnings for thunderstorms and flash flooding that can occur, particularly at this time of year.

“I would urge people who come across any flooding that is an immediate threat to life or property, and requires an emergency response, to let us know by phoning 0300 123 5020 during working hours or 0300 123 5025 out of hours.”

Cllr Browne added: “During intense or prolonged periods of rain, gullies can become overwhelmed, leading to standing water on the roads.

“Once the severe weather has passed, if the water drains away, it means that the gully is not blocked but was unable to cope with the volume of water that fell during the storm.

“The council took the decision last year to invest more resources into gully emptying and, as a result, all gullies are now emptied as part of an overarching three-year strategy.”

Cheshire East Council says it supports the Flood Hub – a resource designed to be a ‘one-stop shop’ for flood information and resources to support householders, businesses and communities in the region to become more flood resilient.

Residents can report flooding issues on the non emergency go online at: FixMyStreet (cheshireeast.gov.uk)