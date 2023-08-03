Two Crewe and nantwich youngsters are currently playing a starring role in The Sound of Music show at Chester Storyhouse.

Bella McKinney, from Nantwich and a pupil at St Anne’s Primary, and Jasper Eglin from Crewe are playing leading roles in the popular show which runs until Saturday.

Their next shows are tonight (Thursday August 3) at 7.30pm, a Friday matinee tomorrow at 2.30pm and Saturday night at 7.30pm.

It’s been produced by community theatre company Tip Top Productions, recreating the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “The Sound of Music” at the city centre venue.

The show is directed for Tip Top by Peter Swingler OBE with musical direction by Wendy Tucker and choreography by Joni Rusling.

It featurs cherished songs, including Climb Ev’ry Mountain, My Favourite Things, Do-Re-Mi, Sixteen Going on Seventeen and the title number, “The Sound of Music”.

The original film won five Tony Awards and five Oscars.

The story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, follows an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household.

But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must make a moral decision.

Director Peter Swingler said: “Audiences will be enchanted by the two teams of youngsters playing the Von Trapp children and we delighted to have the wonderfully talented Josephine McSollars leading our cast as Maria.”

“The Sound of Music” follows on from Tip Top’s staging of Calendar Girls The Musical at Storyhouse last year and their sell out production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at Theatre Clwyd in February this year.