Nantwich Museum ‒ Plants, Medicines and Poisons

Nantwich Museum has unveiled its first round of events as part of its Summer of Science Festival.

It includes talks, demonstrations and family activities focussing on plants, chemicals, and their uses in medical remedies over the ages.

Garden Explorers – Saturday 5th August, 10.30am-12.30pm – FREE drop-in event, no booking required

Museum volunteers will introduce the museum’s new Courtyard Garden, where visitors can smell fresh herbs, learn about bugs, and decorate a plant pot to take home.

It’s also an opportunity to visit Nantwich’s Growing Health Community Garden, a short walk from the museum, to learn more about the allotment – groups will set off from the museum at 10.45am, 11.15am and 11.45am. Wellies are recommended if it’s raining.

Plants, Potions and Poisons – Saturday 5th August, 4pm-6pm – talks at the Museum

An opportunity to learn about health care in the past, specifically the role of herbalists and apothecaries.

Graham Dodd will tell the story of John Gerard, Tudor herbalist born in Nantwich and author of The Herball or Generall Historie of Plantes.

Helen Cooke will describe recent research into a 17th century Nantwich apothecary, believed to have worked in Nantwich High Street, and the potions (and in some cases poisons) he dispensed.

Adults £7.50, children free.

Book in advance 01270 627104 or online https://www.artfund.org/explore/events/2023/08/05/plants-potions-poisons

Making Medicines – Wednesday 9th & Thursday 10th August, 11am-3pm – FREE family drop-in events at the Museum

A chance to find out about medicine through time, experiment and meet a Leighton Hospital pharmacist.

Visitors will learn about developments in healthcare over time and may be surprised by some of the remedies from the past – even leeches and maggots!

This event features puzzles and hands-on activities including the chance to make slime and potions.

All children must be accompanied by an adult.

The Summer of Science Festival, running until Saturday 30 September, offers a wide range of drop-in events and guided walks exploring local science and natural history.

Entry to the Museum and admission to all activities is free for children, but there is a small charge for adults applies for some events.

Donations towards the running of the museum are always welcome.

To find out more and plan your visit, go to https://nantwichmuseum.org.uk/2023/05/21/science-festival-and-summer-exhibition/

Tickets for Summer of Science Festival events can be bought through the museum’s website:

https://nantwichmuseum.org.uk/events-2/