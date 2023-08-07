Cheshire Police issued 145 traffic reports and made two arrests after a campaign targeting drivers.

The Roads and Crime Unit (RCU) tackled HGV speeding and other offences as part of a 12-day operation focusing on the county’s roads.

The operation, called “Operation Tramline”, is part of the force’s bid to improve safety.

Officers used an unmarked HGV to patrol roads and motorways, identifying offences committed by drivers.

They issued 145 traffic reports for offences including not wearing seat belts, using mobile phones while driving and driving without insurance.

In addition, 54 graduated fixed penalty notices were issued to drivers for offences including the use of mobile phones, improperly secured trailer loads and loads exceeding specified weight limits.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary after officers intercepted a car linked to an incident in Crewe.

He has since released on unconditional bail.

One male driver was also arrested on junction 17 of the M6 following a pursuit and controlled stop.

Supt Gareth Wrigley, head of the force’s Roads and Crime Unit, said: “This operation was launched on some of Cheshire’s busiest motorways with the intention of observing and ensuring HGV drivers travel safety through our Cheshire community.

“It was great to see so many drivers driving at the correct speed limits and with due care and attention.

“Speeding can have devastating consequences, not only does it increase the risk of collisions occurring, but can amplify the severity of those that do take place, and in the worst-case scenario, it can be fatal.

“We will continue to do all we can to encourage hauliers to drive safely and I hope the operation conducted over the past 12 days sends a strong message that we will not hesitate to act against those individuals set on flouting the rules of the road and who think the law doesn’t apply to them.”

Police and Crime Commissioner for Cheshire John Dwyer added: “Operation Tramline demonstrates the commitment to making Cheshire’s roads safer, as outlined in my Police and Crime Plan, and highlights that no driver is above the law – whatever vehicle they are driving.

“My thanks go to all the officers involved in this operation, the results are fantastic and will contribute to making our county’s roads safer, for everyone.”

Anyone with information on dangerous driving or speeding contact cheshire.police.uk/tell-us or call 101.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers.