New Nantwich outlet Navio Lounge partners with Wingate Centre

Bosses of the new Navio Lounge in Nantwich have pledged to raise vital funds for a local charity in its first month of trading.

The new outlet, in the former Barclays Bank building, was opened on Churchyardside in late July by cafe/bar group Loungers plc.

Loungers has transformed the Grade II listed former bank with heavily patterned wallpapers, tiling and stripped wooden floors.

It features oversized vintage sofas, upholstered lounge chairs, eclectic artwork and statement wall and pendant lighting.

And the team at Navio have partnered up with children’s charity The Wingate Centre in Wrenbury.

It means Navio will donate 50p from every burger and 20p from each coffee sold in the first month of trading up until late August.

Gemma Irwin, Community Manager at Loungers, said: “We are delighted to have opened Navio Lounge in Nantwich.

“Our Lounges strive to put community at the heart of hospitality and our teams always go the extra mile to make a difference.

“They are actively encouraged to connect with their communities by working with local groups, charities, organisations and businesses that are at the heart of the fabric of local life.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming local residents to Navio Lounge.”

Navio Lounge caters for all tastes throughout the day with a varied and innovative all-day menu.

It offers coffee with friends, brunches with family or dinner and drinks.

The all-day menu features tapas and salads to burgers and buttermilk fried chicken, with vegans and those favouring a gluten-free diet catered for with separate menus.

The venue also focuses on families with a selection of games, books, colouring pencils and pads on offer.

A full menu, high chairs and baby-changing facilities are also available for Little Loungers.

(Images by Nantwich News)