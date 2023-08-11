New inclusive roundabout opens at Brookfield Park, Nantwich

A new inclusive roundabout has been installed at one of Nantwich’s popular parks.

Nantwich Town councillors and Nantwich Partnership secured funding for new equipment at Brookfield Park after previous equipment was removed for safety reasons.

The initiative spearheaded by Cllr Peter Groves has been funded by Nantwich accessibility experts Direct Access.

Nantwich Town Council provided 25% of the costs and Cheshire East Council’s ANSA contributed and carried out works and maintenance.

The new inclusive roundabout is accessible to those with mobility impairments as well as wheelchair users.

Its base is flush with the surrounding area to allow for easy access.

It is designed to allow both seated and standing users while also featuring space that can securely accommodate wheelchairs.

The addition to the park has been accompanied by a glockenspiel panel for those with a musical flair and a mini tumble ball panel for lots of fun interaction.

Cllr Groves said: “I’m delighted to have finally got this project up and running.

“I know how much this piece of equipment has been missed and how well used the park is by residents.

“This is an important step forward in providing play equipment that is accessible to all and I hope we can further improve the play area in the near future.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Nantwich Partnership and Friends of Brookfield for their support, Cheshire East’s Green Spaces Manager for moving the project forward and particularly Direct Access whose generous donation has allowed the roundabout to go ahead.”

Steven Mifsud MBE, CEO of Direct Access, said: “Direct Access is delighted to support the town’s initiative in creating inclusive play spaces.

“Play is an essential part of a child’s development including learning social skills and interaction with their peers.

“The playground, after all, is a safe haven for every child.

“In addition, all children can benefit from inclusive playgrounds – when children are offered opportunities to play together, it increases understanding and empathy.”

(Pic below: L to R Cllr Groves, Steven Mifsud, and Cllr Arthur Moran)

