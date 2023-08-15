Cheshire East residents urged to air view on FlexiLink bus service

Cheshire East residents are being urged to air their views on proposals for the authority’s FlexiLink service.

The council says it wants to improve and modernise what it offers – but that includes charging some passengers for what is currently a free service.

FlexiLink currently provides travel for residents who are aged 80 or over, have a disability, or live beyond the reach of any other public transport.

It is a demand responsive service rather than operating to a set timetable or route.

It provides shared transport to passengers who specify their desired location and the time of pick-up and drop-off.

The council has reviewed the service to understand how it has been performing and is now consulting on proposals which aim to improve and expand the service to more users in the borough.

Proposals include:

– Introducing a new fare structure, including options to charge for concessionary pass holders

– Expanding eligibility criteria for passengers

– Extending current operating hours and days

– Improving integration with mainstream bus network

– Modernising booking and scheduling system

The consultation runs until 30 September.

To take part, visit FlexiLink: Service Proposals

Councillor Craig Browne, chair of Cheshire East Council’s highways and transport committee, said: “Our bus service improvement plan (BSIP) sets out the ambition for the local bus network to improve the speed, reliability, and quality of public transport, to encourage more residents to travel by bus and make fewer car journeys and to contribute to carbon reduction targets.

“A modernised FlexiLink service will help to achieve this.

“I encourage people to respond to our consultation – whether they are an existing FlexiLink user or not – so that we can provide a service that has greater benefit to local communities.”

Paper copies of the consultation are also available at libraries and at customer service centres at Delamere House, in Crewe and at Macclesfield Town Hall.