Everybody Awards shortlist announced for sports awards

The shortlist for the Everybody Health and Leisure sports awards in 2023 has been announced.

And it includes Nantwich Triathlon Club founder Paul McIntyre and Crewe & Nantwich AC coach Dominic Bradley.

Everybody bosses say they received a large number of nominations for those who have excelled in health and wellbeing, sport and physical activity across Cheshire East.

The awards recognise those who have demonstrated amazing achievements in health, sport and physical activity as well as announcing this year’s Lifetime Achievement award and The Chairman’s award.

They will take place at Crewe Hall on Friday 13th October, hosted by Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson.

The shortlisted nominees are:

Sports Personality of the Year

• Mia Brookes – Snowboarding

• Poppy Wood-Wright – Olympics Rhythmic Gymnast

• Dominic Bradley – Athletics

• Karen Heppenstall – Cross Triathlon

Community Initiative of the Year

• Congleton Grizzlies – Basketball Club

• Andy’s Man Club Macclesfield – Men’s Mental Health

• The Crewe Leg Club – Crewe Care Community

Community Champion of the Year

• Ben Wye – Active Travel Volunteer

• Paul McIntyre – Nantwich Triathlon Club

• Ben Guildford – Community Sports Coach

• Wendy Howard – Crewe Vagrants Hockey Club

Unsung Hero Award

• Timothy Isherwood – School Volunteer

• David Hubbard – Macclesfield Town Ladies Football Club

• Gemma Hamilton – Head Coach at Wilmslow Academy of Gymnastics

• Mollie Latham – Women’s Rugby Team

Diversity and Inclusion Award

• Alsager Swimming Club

• Mencap Marvels Beech Hall School – English Chanel Swim Squad

• Nantwich Triathlon Club

Customer Hero

• Nathan Leese

• David Wood

• Paula Leese

• Elliot & Colin Ainley

Andrew Kolker, Chairman at Everybody Health and Leisure, said: “The nominations we have received this year have showed excellent dedication, innovation and true community spirit.

“All the Cheshire East nominees have achieved great success and inspired others.

“We couldn’t be more delighted to invite our shortlist to the awards evening this October and we can’t wait to announce the winners on the night.”

For more information about this year’s Everybody Awards visit www.everybody.org.uk/about/everybody-awards-2023/