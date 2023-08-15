Nantwich CC suffer surprise defeat at bottom club Brooklands

Nantwich Cricket Club suffered a disappointing weekend as the first team slumped to a surprise defeat to lowly Brooklands.

The bottom-of-the-table visitors won the toss and elected to bat at Whitehouse Lane but their decision seemed to have backfired as Phil Stockton (4-29) and Scott Wardley (3-43) reduced them to 64-7.

However, Daniel O’Gorman and AJ Hart put on 91 for the eighth wicket, enabling Brooklands to post a target of 166.

In reply, Nantwich got to 26-0 but then lost four wickets for no runs and were never in the hunt after that point.

Only Chris Simpson (25no) put up any serious resistance as the Dabbers were bowled out for 89.

There was an equally emphatic defeat for the second team, who also failed to total three figures with the bat.

Put into bat at Bowdon, Owen Silvester made 48 and James Michell 26 but no-one else got into double figures and Nantwich were all out for 94.

Alex Darlington removed one Bowdon opener but the home side cruised to a nine-wicket victory.

And to complete an unsuccessful Saturday, the third team were skittled out for 62 at Onneley, who reached their target with seven wickets to spare.

Unfortunately, the following day did not bring a change in fortune for the club but the Sunday thirds did come agonisingly close to a win at Sale.

Mark French took three wickets as the home side made 180-8 from their 40 overs.

Callum Pearson made 80 and Owen Silvester 34 and, at 159-3, Nantwich looked well set for victory.

But a late collapse saw them bowled out for 179 and a one-run loss.

And Nantwich Women’s first XI could not save the weekend as they went down to an eight-wicket defeat to Upton.

Grace Michell made 36 and Beth Hughes 28 as Nantwich posted 137-9 from their 40 overs, having been put into bat.

Izzi Pearson and Beth Hughes took an early wicket apiece but a century partnership between Chelsea McLerie and Charlie Scudder took Upton to an eight-wicket win.

This Saturday, the first team try to reverse their slump in form when they travel to Alderley Edge while the seconds entertain Toft at Whitehouse Lane. All spectators are welcome.