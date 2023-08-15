8 mins ago
Round Table presents £1,000 cheque to Nantwich Foodbank

in Charity news / Human Interest / News August 15, 2023
Round Table present cheque to Nantwich Foodbank

Crewe & Nantwich Round Table have presented a cheque for £1,000 to the Nantwich Foodbank.

The donation will provide a vital lifeline for those families struggling to afford food in the current cost of living crisis.

Members of the round Table came together after reading the Nantwich News story about the Foodbank’s appeal for help as more and more rely on the charity.

George Walley, of the Round Table, said: “This cheque represents the collective efforts of our community, working together to create a positive impact where it’s needed the most.

“During our visit, Damian kindly gave us a tour of the Foodbank, showcasing the efficient process they’ve established.

“It’s truly inspiring to witness the dedication and organisation that goes into providing essential support to those in need.

“We commend their fantastic work, and it’s important to note that nearly all of the staff at the Foodbank are volunteers.

“The Nantwich Foodbank stands as a beacon of hope, offering vital sustenance to individuals and families facing challenging times.

“Their commitment goes beyond providing food; it signifies compassion and unity within our community.

“As you plan your weekly shopping, we encourage you to consider dropping non-perishable items into the collection points at local supermarkets.

“Every small act of kindness makes a significant impact. Together, we can ensure that no one in our community goes hungry.

“As we reflect on this gesture of support, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to everybody in the community your generous donations during our Christmas float collections.

“Without your contributions, this meaningful donation to such a worthy cause would not have been possible.

“Together, we are creating a positive difference in the lives of those in need within our community.”

