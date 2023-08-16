Crime gang jailed for supplying class A drugs across Crewe

An Organised Crime Group who supplied crack cocaine and heroin worth more than £114,000 in Crewe have been jailed for a combined total of more than 30 years.

Five members of the county lines supply network were sentenced at Chester Crown Court.

Three of the five men had earlier pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, while two were found guilty following a nine-day trial at Chester Crown Court.

The operation saw gang members, led by Daniel Jones (main image) supply crack cocaine and heroin to drug users in Crewe during the period from April 2021 to October 2022 with an estimated value between £114,000 and £228,000.

Th investigation showed the OCG was based in Crewe and Sandbach and attempted to throw police off by using graft mobile phones, regularly changing vehicles and using taxi services.

Jones controlled the gang’s ‘graft’ phone, used to advertise the sale and distribution of the class A drugs, with help from his associates Aaron Dodd and Shane Baillie.

They would then pass the details of orders on to street dealers Stephen Barratt and James Wilson.

Officers witnessed the gang during drug deals and monitored telecoms.

On Tuesday 12 October 2021, officers on patrol near to Brook Street in Crewe spotted Jones in the immediate vicinity of three local drug users.

When Jones became aware of the police presence, he made off and attempted to destroy his mobile phone.

However, he was caught and arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

The other four men were arrested during early morning strikes at addresses across Crewe and were subsequently charged.

They were sentenced to:

• Daniel Jones, 33, of HMP Altcourse, Higher Lane, Liverpool – 10 years.

• Stephen Barrett, 39, of Ashley Meadow, Haslington – seven years.

• Shane Baillie, 30, of Alton Street, Crewe – six years.

• Aaron Dodd, 31, HMP Altcourse, Higher Lane, Liverpool – four years and six months.

• James Wilson, 40, Nantwich Road, Crewe – three years and ten months.

Det Sgt Kevin Williams, of Cheshire Police, said: “I welcome the sentences handed to this dangerous gang of men that brought misery to our community.

“Jones thought he could get away with bringing his illegal enterprise to Crewe but thanks to the efforts of all involved, we were able to stop him in his tracks.

“We do all we can to prevent the devastating impact that illegal drugs can have and these men took advantage of our community and the vulnerable members within it, all to line their own pockets.

“I hope their lengthy sentences remind others that this behaviour is not welcome nor is it tolerated in Cheshire.

“We will continue in our fight against illegal drugs and do all we can to break the cycle of serious and organised crime.”