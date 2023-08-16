Volunteers needed for new Nantwich Street Angels scheme

A recruitment drive is underway to see the return of Street Angels in Nantwich as the nights draw in and the party season approaches.

South Cheshire women’s safety organisation Alpha Omega Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Foundation, wants local volunteers who can act as Good Samaritans to vulnerable people at night this autumn and winter.

A volunteer night is taking place at Nantwich Methodist Church on Hospital Street at 6.30pm on September 14.

Organisers hope to recruit 24 volunteers who can share the Street Angel role over weekends and key nights over the Christmas and New Year period.

WPS founder Amaka Lawton, from Wistaston, said: “Nantwich WPS Street Angels will help create a safer community and make people feel safer by their presence.

“This will support the night-time economy and be a more effective use of police and emergency services.

“There used to be a similar scheme in Nantwich called ‘Nantwich Street Pastors’ organised by the Churches Together, but sadly it halted during the pandemic.

“We now have backing from Churches Together and Nantwich Town Council to resurrect the scheme and increase safety on local streets.

“We have been out with Macclesfield Street Angels to see how they work and were heartened by the feedback from the young people they support and thank-you messages from parents.

“Volunteers find it so rewarding and we aim to recruit enough people to share the load.

“We hope to see anyone interested on September 14.”

Nantwich WPS Street Angels will hand out flip flops, water, blankets and other necessities to young people often worse for wear after a night out.

They will be First Aid trained and ready to offer a listening ear or company until professional help arrives.

They will be easily identifiable in their Nantwich WPS Street Angel tabards and full training is provided.

Amaka added: “Nantwich is a wonderful town buzzing with café culture in the day yet it can change character at night.

“Above all, Nantwich WPS Street Angels aim to create a feeling of welcome and help reduce crime and anti-social behaviour.”

Alpha Omega WPS Foundation was established two years ago to create a safer society for women.

Its key message is It’s Our Right to Be Safe and there have been regular security meetings with police, civic dignitaries and representatives from the Cheshire night-time economy to address issues such as spiking of drinks in clubs and safety around taxi ranks.

It stages regular self-defence classes in Crewe which are free of charge and has provided marshals to stop trouble flaring up at Nantwich taxi rank at night.

Meanwhile, the new WPS Foundation Hub on Crewe Business Park will formally open on September 7 as a base for family-friendly activities and centre of support for vulnerable women.

There will be free English language classes for women, free cooking classes, counselling sessions, self-defence and body strengthening exercise such as HIIT and Yoga for physical and mental wellbeing.

It will also host quarterly security meetings to discuss and share ideas on security in our local communities.

For more on Alpha Omega Women, Peace and Security Foundation go to www.alphaomegawpsfoundation.com

To get involved as a WPS volunteer or Street Angel in Nantwich call 01270 303187 or email [email protected]