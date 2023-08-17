Students at Malbank and Brine Leas celebrate A Level results

Students at Malbank Sixth Form and Brine Leas in Nantwich are celebrating today after a strong set of A Level results.

Malbank headteacher John Harrison described their results as “incredibly impressive” while Brine Leas head David Cole said they had achieved a “superb set of results”.

2023 has seen a return to full examinations post Covid without any support or concessions.

Many feared it would lead to harsher grade boundaries and less tolerance compared to the years during and immediately after the pandemic.

Mr Harrison said: “We are both pleased and relieved that despite the challenges these students have faced that they have still managed to achieve fantastic grades.

“We are incredibly proud of the hard work and effort they put in and the resilience they showed throughout their time with us.

“This is a year group who were denied their chance to perform in actual GCSE exams, so to have done as superbly as they have in what is effectively their first ever taste of exam pressure is magnificent.”

Ellie Stretch achieved AAA and heads for Cambridge University to study Land Economy.

James Hall (pictured) achieved A*A*A and is going to study Maths at Durham.

Charles Richardson (also pictured) attained A*A*A and is on his way to Nottingham to study Mechanical Engineering.

Mille Walker (who attained AABB) leaves Malbank to start at Harper Keele where she will be studying Veterinary Science and Elin Collier also received AAA and is on her way to Sheffield University to study Law.

Ellie Horsley accomplished grades A*AB allowing her the chance to further her skills in Communication and Media at The University of Liverpool.

Director of Sixth Form Craig Batty said: “Naturally we are delighted to see so many high grades and students securing places at the best universities and highest tariff courses available, but we pride ourselves on getting students to maximise their potential whatever that may be.

“For me it is the successes of those who other institutions may have passed up on or not even allowed access to courses that makes me especially proud.

“We are an inclusive Sixth form and these results show the success of that approach.”

Mr Harrison added: “Too frequently, people paint pictures of our young people as not having the work ethic to succeed and the resilience to perform.

“These students have had an unbelievably confusing period since they started GCSE four years ago and in many ways are the year group upon which Covid should have had the biggest impact as they never had the opportunity to succeed, fail, learn and grow in the way that taking and experiencing real GCSE exams allows.

“The results they have achieved prove that when a student puts their mind to something, and we all work hard together, collectively we can achieve anything.

“It is the embodiment of that positive mindset and strength of character from our staff and students that has led our young people to achieve such fantastic things this summer.”

Brine Leas School did not provide information on individual grade achievements, but said a number achieved exclusively A*/A grades with some exclusively A*.

Mr Cole said: “Congratulations to every one of our sixth form students who have attained a superb set of results and managed to secure some outstanding destinations.

“We are extremely pleased that the efforts of students, parents and staff have produced a set of results that enables progression to the universities, apprenticeships, and the employment of choice.

“The overwhelming majority of the students who wanted to progress to university have secured their first-choice course and university.

“The results this year have been aligned with the pre-pandemic standards of 2019, and with that in mind, we are extremely pleased with this year’s results.

“The 2023 results will be published by the Department for Education in due course, and we are very pleased with how that will look.

“Every subject has performed to a good standard and some have produced results that have enabled the students to secure some fantastic results and transition to fantastic destinations.

“This cohort have achieved these results despite not having had the opportunity of sitting GCSE examinations in 2021 which is testament to their resilience and hard work over the past two years.”