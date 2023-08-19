17 hours ago
Long-distance sponsored walk for Nantwich disability football club

in Football / Sport August 19, 2023
sponsored walk Nantwich Town Disability Football

Players, coaches and volunteers of Nantwich Town Disability Football are going on a sponsored 44-mile walk to raise money for their club.

Their walk on September 9 will take them from Nantwich to Wrexham AFC, the oldest football club in Wales, then back to Nantwich.

Wrexham was awarded city status as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations and is the seventh city in Wales.

Event organiser Craig Acton said: “Our sponsored walk is back for 2023! Last year we did a 40-mile round trip to Chester and back and raised over £600.

“This year we’re going further and hoping to raise even more money to help run our amazing football club!

sponsored walk for NTFC disability team“We are going to be walking from Nantwich to Wrexham AFC’s Y Cae Ras (The Racecourse Ground), then walk back to Nantwich.

“The total walk will be a round trip of 44.4 miles and will be completed in one day on Saturday 9th September 2023.

“We have players, coaches and some volunteers joining us on our walk! And donations go towards the running of Nantwich Town Disability Football.”

To sponsor visit their GoFundMe page https://www.gofundme.com/f/ntdfwalk2023

All money raised will go to Nantwich Town Disability Football towards helping with their transport and the day-to-day running of the club.

The team offers free pan-disability football training sessions every Friday (7-8pm) on Nantwich Town Football Club’s Applewood Arena 3G artificial turf pitch at Waterlode, Nantwich CW5 5BS.

The sessions are open to anyone aged 16 and over with a disability.

Nantwich Town Disability Football is run by Craig Acton and Keir Welch and sponsored by local disability company Direct Access.

