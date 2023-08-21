Plans approved to revamp South Cheshire’s athletics venue

Council plans to enhance the leisure, training, and spectator facilities at South Cheshire’s athletics venue Cumberland Arena have been approved.

The Everybody Health and Leisure scheme will extend and adapt the venue on Thomas Street in Crewe.

It is one of nine projects funded by the government’s Towns Fund and Crewe’s allocation of up to £22.9m.

Part of the existing building at the arena will be demolished and a new two-storey extension will be built.

This will become a new reception area, three new multi-functional studio spaces and improved facilities for athletics spectators, including covered seating.

A new accessible changing area, extra car parking spaces, a new storage compound, and electric vehicle charging points will also be provided.

Access to the site for pedestrians and cyclists will be improved with a new pedestrian entrance and bike shelters included.

The new building has been designed to support the council’s carbon neutral bid.

It includes LED lighting and solar panels and will be heated via air source heat pumps.

There will also be ‘living walls’ and a ‘rain garden’, which will support sustainable drainage within the site.

Works on the project are currently expected to begin by the end of the year.

Cllr Judy Snowball, vice chair of Cheshire East Council’s environment and communities committee, said: “The Cumberland Arena already boasts excellent leisure and training facilities, not least its athletics track and A-grade grass football pitch.

“But this scheme will further cement is as South Cheshire’s premier athletics venue for the benefit of both the local community and the wider area.

“The new studio spaces will be fantastic resources and complement the studio activities already available at the nearby Lifestyle Centre – allowing more health and wellbeing related activities to be delivered – and I am sure the greatly enhanced spectator facilities, with covered seating, will be welcomed by those viewing events.”

Tom Barton, chief executive of Everybody Health & Leisure, said: “This project demonstrates our commitment to delivering enhanced health and wellbeing opportunities for the residents of Crewe and compliments the recent gym refurbishment at the Lifestyle Centre.

“By making these improvements to the Cumberland Arena we will now be able to operate the venue seven-days a week by providing modern and accessible meeting spaces for our targeted health and wellbeing programmes as well as educational, social and other community groups.”