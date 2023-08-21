Mitchell Spencer took a magnificent seven wickets at Alderley Edge but that was still not enough to prevent Nantwich Cricket Club’s first team sliding to a fourth consecutive league defeat.

Spencer (pictured) claimed figures of 7-75 after the home side were put into bat by Dabbers skipper Ray Doyle and compiled a total of 259-8 from 55 overs.

When Ben Wright (44) and Luke Robinson (53) were together – taking the reply to 99-1 – Nantwich looked to have a chance of chasing down their target but wickets then fell regularly and the visitors were left trying to hold on for a draw.

They held on until the 54th over but were eventually bowled out for 204 with 10 balls of the innings remaining.

While the first team’s slump continued, there was a welcome victory for the seconds, who are now out of the relegation zone after a 48-run home win over Toft.

It did not look promising when the Dabbers were put into bat and could only manage 119 all out, Jack Hayter top-scoring with an unbeaten 42.

But Ben Mogg took 5-26 and Freddy Woodfine chipped in with 2-15 as the visitors were rolled over for only 71.

The Saturday thirds, however, fell to an emphatic defeat against Audlem.

Ethan McGregor claimed four wickets as Audlem were bowled out for 177 but that always looked enough as only James Michell (11no) got into double figures for Nantwich, who were dismissed for 48.

The Sunday thirds were also soundly beaten after being put into bat by Bramhall CC at Whitehouse Lane.

Callum Pearson made 68 but the home side were restricted to 159-9 from their 40 overs and Bramhall chased that total down with six wickets and 7.3 overs to spare.

On Saturday, the first team entertain Toft at Whitehouse Lane, with an earlier start time of 11.30am. All spectators are welcome.

The seconds travel to Lindow CC and the Saturday thirds go to Cheadle CC, Staffordshire.