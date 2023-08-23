12 hours ago
Pet Crematorium plan for Nantwich back before CEC planners
20 hours ago
Nantwich man realises goal of opening new pizza restaurant in town
2 days ago
Leighton Hospital delays warning ahead of consultants’ strike action
2 days ago
Councillors advised to refuse office blocks plan for Nantwich
3 days ago
Plans approved to revamp South Cheshire’s athletics venue
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Aston Women crowned champions in South Cheshire Softball league

in Other sports / Sport August 23, 2023
Aston Women scoop league softball title

Aston Cricket Club’s first ever women’s team have been crowned South Cheshire Softball League Winners 2023.

Aston Women successfully topped the South Cheshire League Division 5 in its first season, winning seven out of seven matches.

The unbeaten side play their final game in September having already been crowned champions.

In addition to playing in the league, the team has also enjoyed success in softball festivals across the county.

Inspired by an end of season parents vs juniors game, none of the women apart from their youngest player had any previous cricket experience until they started indoor training at The Cricket Barn in January.

Team captain Caroline Lambden said: “We have an enthusiastic, energetic team of local women and girls who immediately gelled as a group.

“The team has a really positive, supportive feel to it and we’ve all loved to learn how to play cricket from scratch.

“A large part of the teams success this season is down to their fantastic team spirit.”

softball champions Aston Women
Softball champions – Aston Women

Aston CC are looking to recruit more women and girls to get involved with the game.

If anyone would like to know more, or is looking for a new fun hobby, go along to Aston CC Softball Open Day at Aston CC, on Sheppenhall Lane, Aston, on Saturday September 30 between 1pm-3pm.

All women and girls aged 11-70+ are welcome, no previous experience required. The bar will be open for refreshments.

Bright&Beautiful Nantwich have sponsored the team this year.

Aston Women softball champions

Aston Women crowned softball champions

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.