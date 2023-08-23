Aston Cricket Club’s first ever women’s team have been crowned South Cheshire Softball League Winners 2023.

Aston Women successfully topped the South Cheshire League Division 5 in its first season, winning seven out of seven matches.

The unbeaten side play their final game in September having already been crowned champions.

In addition to playing in the league, the team has also enjoyed success in softball festivals across the county.

Inspired by an end of season parents vs juniors game, none of the women apart from their youngest player had any previous cricket experience until they started indoor training at The Cricket Barn in January.

Team captain Caroline Lambden said: “We have an enthusiastic, energetic team of local women and girls who immediately gelled as a group.

“The team has a really positive, supportive feel to it and we’ve all loved to learn how to play cricket from scratch.

“A large part of the teams success this season is down to their fantastic team spirit.”

Aston CC are looking to recruit more women and girls to get involved with the game.

If anyone would like to know more, or is looking for a new fun hobby, go along to Aston CC Softball Open Day at Aston CC, on Sheppenhall Lane, Aston, on Saturday September 30 between 1pm-3pm.

All women and girls aged 11-70+ are welcome, no previous experience required. The bar will be open for refreshments.

Bright&Beautiful Nantwich have sponsored the team this year.