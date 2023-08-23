7 hours ago
in Environment / Human Interest / News August 23, 2023
Jordy's Pizza 1

A young Nantwich man is to achieve his goal of opening his own family-run Pizza restaurant in the town centre.

Jordan Hassall has been running Jordy’s Pizza business since 2015, starting as a mobile caterer.

He is booked for weddings and other special events and expanded to two trucks as business took off and demand for his wood-fired pizzas rocketed.

Now he has set to take over the vacant premises on Pillory Street, where Planet Doughnut used to operate from.

Jordan said: “It’s been a long-standing goal to open a pizzeria in Nantwich, my hometown.

“I’m excited to build something that could be really valuable to local people.

“A lot of our loyal customers have been asking about it for years.

“I believe now is the right time to take on such a big venture.

“There has been a lot of work in the building already and still lots more to do, when we have an opening date we’ll let everyone know.”

Jordy's Pizza - licence

Jordy’s Pizza operated throughout the pandemic as a delivery service serving Nantwich and the surrounding area, building up a loyal customer base.

It also operates from Bar 6 in Hospital Street, Nantwich every Thursday, and in May this year opened at Crewe market hall.

The business employs nine staff and may well expand as the new shop opens.

Jordan has also scooped best takeaway at the Nantwich Food and Drink Awards in 2022.

His new outlet in Nantwich will be a dine-in pizzeria.

He plans to open in Autumn 2023 and is currently applying to Cheshire East Council for a drinks licence in order to serve drinks.

The outlet at Crewe Market hall and mobile catering service will continue.

