Very Best in Stand Up returns for new Nantwich season

Live comedy returns to Nantwich Civic Hall with a new season launching on Friday September 1.

Club favourite Danny McLoughlin from Chester is at the helm and on compere duties.

Fifteen years ago, Danny entered a national student comedy competition, made it to the finals and so started a career becoming one of the UK’s most sought after comedians.

His relaxed and seemingly effortless stage presence can settle any room and his ability to find a joke or laugh in any conversation is up there with the very best on the UK comedy circuit.

First act is Steve Royle, a stalwart of the circuit and recent Britain’s Got Talent runner up.

Steve’s comedy resumé includes TV appearances in ‘Phoenix Nights’ and ‘Max and Paddy’, comedy stages all over the world and his comedy variety act has seen him on ‘The Royal Variety Show and At The Palladium’.

Next up is Irish comedian Keith Farnan, making his second appearance in Nantwich after his first in 2015.

His satire ranges from political to the personal and he can perfectly walk a tightrope between the edgy, oft serious material and finding laugh-out-laughs in the middle of it all.

With performances on Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow and Live At The Comedy Store, along with a number of shows in his native Ireland, it’s easy to see why he has established himself as one of the emerald isles finest comedy exports.

Headline act is Mark Simmons, who has played Nantwich a couple of times but who has enjoyed a meteoric rise through the comedy ranks.

Mark is one of the very best one-line joke merchants in the UK and he’ll be closing the first show of the the new season.

Well known for both his appearances on BBC’s ‘Mock The Week’ and his viral videos, Mark is fresh from a sold out theatre tour.

Ticket details visit www.civiccomedy.co.uk