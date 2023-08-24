Cheshire Police are cracking down on motorists driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs as part of a week-long operation.

It’s part of the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) annual drink and drug drive operation, Op Limit.

There will be an increased focus on the roads of officers engaging with public during patrols.

Officers say they will target drivers who choose to drink or take drugs and then get behind a wheel or get on a motorbike.

Police will test for cannabis and cocaine at the roadside, and screen for other drugs – including ecstasy, LSD, ketamine and heroin at a police station.

Officers can stop motorists at any time and may ask them to take a breath test.

If the person refuses, or fails to supply a sample of breath and does not have a ‘reasonable excuse’, they could be arrested.

Inspector Anton Sullivan, Cheshire Constabulary’s Roads and Crime Unit, said: “Keeping people safe on Cheshire’s roads is one of our top priorities and we will make no apology about the fact we are targeting drink and drug drivers who selfishly put not only their own lives, but innocent road users lives at risk.

“We are seeing a concerning rise in the number of people using a vehicle after taking drugs and it is worrying to see how many people do not realise how long alcohol and drugs stay in their system for. There is no excuse.

“There are also a lot of people who take legitimate prescription medicines, they need to make sure they are allowed to drive while taking those medicines and follow the safety advice given by a medical professional – otherwise they could also be liable for driving whilst impaired and face prosecution.

“I want to make it clear that there will be an increased officer presence proactively stopping vehicles and testing for drink and drug driving, and officers will take action if you are over the drink or drug driving limits.

“This time of year, there are a lot of people travelling to and from festivals and events, my advice – if you have been drinking alcohol or have taken drugs, find an alternative route that does not see you in charge of a vehicle.

It’s not worth the risk.

“Whilst we cannot be seen everywhere, we could be anywhere and even though our operation targeting drink and drug drivers may be taking place this week, we remain committed to tackling this issue all year round.”

Police and Crime Commissioner for Cheshire, John Dwyer, said: “Driving under the influence of drink or drugs is an incredibly selfish act which can tear innocent families apart, and Cheshire is rightly a hostile environment for people who would think about doing it.

“We all have a responsibility to each other to make our roads as safe as they can be. I encourage everyone to avoid the risk of getting behind the wheel and to report such behaviour to the police.”

If anyone suspects a member of the public to be driving while impaired through alcohol or drugs report it to us via 101, always dial 999 in an emergency.