Malbank School staff and students hail GCSE results

Staff and students at Malbank School in Nantwich were also celebrating their GCSE results which were collected and issued today.

Headteacher John Harrison praised his teachers and students for their resilience and commitment to success following the pandemic.

Many students achieved incredibly high grades with Chris Hall achieving a staggering nine grade 9s and Lucas Porter Webster achieving six grade 9s among a host of other results.

Headteacher John Harrison said: “I am delighted to see so many students achieve what they deserved this summer.

“And from a school perspective it is reassuring to see such strong results in the areas we hoped for – many of our subject results are fantastic and the improvements we have seen in Maths in particular is a real cause for celebration for both staff and students.”

Head of Key Stage 4 Louise Ratcliffe said: “Obviously, it is great to see students receive a string of grade 8 and 9s as that clearly takes an enormous amount of work and commitment to achieve.

“As teachers however, we get just as much pleasure seeing young people meet and exceed their potential whatever the grade.

“Some of the most rewarding results are from those students for whom achieving two grade 4s in Maths and English, sometimes against the odds, opens a door for them for the rest of their life.”

Malbank Sixth Form is currently enrolling students to start A Level or BTEC courses in September.

Students are encouraged to get in touch to discuss the wide range of options available to them.

Head of Sixth Form Craig Batty added: “Year 11 have been fantastic to work with throughout the recruitment process this year.

“I can’t wait to get started with them as our new year 12 in September alongside the outstanding students joining us from other institutions.

“Given the quality of the A Level results last week and the fantastic University acceptance rates we experienced, everyone should have high expectations for what we can achieve together.”

Any students wish to discuss choices or applying to Malbank Sixth Form, the easiest way to do so is to email Mr Batty at [email protected] or phone the school on 01270 611009.

Malbank students are also able to confirm options directly via Microsoft Teams by contacting Mr Batty if they have not already filled in the final choice forms available to them upon collecting results.