Mornflake backs show by Crewe Lyceum Summer Youth project

Food Glorious Food has taken on a whole new meaning for the cast of the Crewe Lyceum Summer Youth Project’s production of Oliver Jr!

That’s because it has received the backing from local employer and porridge maker, Mornflake.

The company, on Gresty Road, have been millers of Mighty Oats since 1675.

After hearing young Oliver’s plea of “please sir, I’d like some more”, its bosses lent support to the production with servings of delicious porridge oats.

Oliver Jr! is the first Summer Youth Project of its kind to have been organised by the theatre’s growing Creative Learning Department.

More than 40 young people are involved in the week-long initiative, designed to give aspiring performers the chance to take part in a community-based initiative within the Arts.

It has allowed them to learn with industry professionals and perform on stage at Crewe’s historic theatre.

Creative Learning Manager Hollie Wimpenny said: “Organising our first ever Summer Youth Project has been a great success.

“Its aim has been to build confidence and self-esteem for all the young people involved, as Performing Arts is fantastic for developing vital life skills, and we are extremely proud to have been able to provide this opportunity.

“We are also very grateful to Mornflake for their support in recognising this and encouraging collaboration between two historic local organisations working together for the community.”

James Lea, Managing Director of Mornflake, said: “As a Crewe-based company that thrives on supporting local community initiatives, it’s an honour to support the Lyceum Theatre’s Summer Youth Project and their production of Oliver.

“A round of applause to the Lyceum for creating so many exciting opportunities for inspiring performers in our community.”

Oliver Jr! takes place on Sunday August 27 with shows at 2pm and 6pm.

Tickets are available online via https://crewelyceum.co.uk/Online/tickets-oliver-jr-crewe-2023

Plans are already in place for next year’s project.

For more information on this and other opportunities within the Creative Learning Department email [email protected]