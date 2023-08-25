5 hours ago
Pokemon event in Nantwich to raise Alder Hey funds

Pokemon Family Fun Day

A Pokemon event is taking place in Nantwich tomorrow (August 26) to help raise funds for Alder Hey children’s hospital.

Family-run business Nantwich Collectables are staging the “family fun day” event at The Railway Hotel in Nantwich, from 10am to 4pm.

All activities will have a “Pokemon” theme and fans can indulge in card trading and a Pokemon Go Battle League.

There will also be a colouring competition, Who’s that Pokemon Game, table top Treasure Hunt, a Pokemon themed sweet stall, “Which Pokemon Trainer Baked the Cake” Game, Clefairys Marshmallow Count and other games.

There will be free face painting, a BBQ, charity raffle and fancy dress is optional!

The Nantwich Pokemon Go Group will be attending to organise raids, trades and more.

All funds raised will go to Alder Hey in Liverpool.

