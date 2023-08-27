8 hours ago
Nantwich Town lose at home on return to Swansway Stadium
2 days ago
New CEC chief executive could be paid £190,000 a year
2 days ago
Nantwich Town to play first game on new 3G pitch
3 days ago
Malbank School staff and students hail GCSE results
3 days ago
Brine Leas School pupils and staff celebrate GCSE results
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Wistaston Duck Race and Children’s Model Boat Race 2023

in Village News / Wistaston August 27, 2023
Start of Duck Race in Wistaston Brook (1)

The annual Wistaston ‘Duck Race and Children’s Model Boat Race’ takes place on Saturday September 9 at the Joey the Swan parkland area.

The stalls and fun games open from 1pm. Admission to the event is free.

There are prizes for the 3 competitions that children can enter so start building your boat now:

1. Best designed, homemade, children’s model boat – judging is at 2:10pm.

2. Children’s model boat race (maximum size of boat is 30cm) – starts at 2:30pm.

3. The Duck Race – starts at 3:15pm.

Duck Race tickets = £1 each (ducks are available on the day).

The event is organised by volunteer members of the Wistaston Community village events team.

A representative from Wistaston Community Council said: “Please come and support this popular event.

“We hope that it will be a quacking success and raise much needed money for our local community charities and towards financing our other village events for everyone to enjoy.”

The Wistaston Community Council events team always welcomes new members to help organise our Wistaston village events including the Village Fete (June), Flower and Produce Show (August), Fireworks Display (4th November 2023) and the Christmas Concert (8th December 2023).

For further information visit http://www.wistastoncommunity.co.uk/ or give your name and mobile number to any of our Wistaston Community Council organisers and someone will get back to you.

(pic of 2022 race by Jonathan White)

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.