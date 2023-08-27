Wistaston Duck Race and Children’s Model Boat Race 2023

The annual Wistaston ‘Duck Race and Children’s Model Boat Race’ takes place on Saturday September 9 at the Joey the Swan parkland area.

The stalls and fun games open from 1pm. Admission to the event is free.

There are prizes for the 3 competitions that children can enter so start building your boat now:

1. Best designed, homemade, children’s model boat – judging is at 2:10pm.

2. Children’s model boat race (maximum size of boat is 30cm) – starts at 2:30pm.

3. The Duck Race – starts at 3:15pm.

Duck Race tickets = £1 each (ducks are available on the day).

The event is organised by volunteer members of the Wistaston Community village events team.

A representative from Wistaston Community Council said: “Please come and support this popular event.

“We hope that it will be a quacking success and raise much needed money for our local community charities and towards financing our other village events for everyone to enjoy.”

The Wistaston Community Council events team always welcomes new members to help organise our Wistaston village events including the Village Fete (June), Flower and Produce Show (August), Fireworks Display (4th November 2023) and the Christmas Concert (8th December 2023).

For further information visit http://www.wistastoncommunity.co.uk/ or give your name and mobile number to any of our Wistaston Community Council organisers and someone will get back to you.

(pic of 2022 race by Jonathan White)