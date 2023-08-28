Nantwich CC firsts return to winning ways in league and cup

Nantwich CC’s first team enjoyed a welcome return to form climbing up the Cheshire County Premier League and earning a place in the semi-finals of the Cheshire Cup.

Phi Stockton (pictured) was the star with the ball on Saturday, claiming four wickets after skipper Ray Doyle put Toft into bat at Whitehouse Lane.

Jason Foulkes and Scott Wardley chipped in with a couple apiece as the visitors were bowled out for 126.

With the weather threatening an early finish, Nantwich did not hang around in their run chase.

Luke Robinson smashed four sixes in his 24-ball 46 and Foulkes hit 27 from 22 balls to steer the Dabbers to a seven-wicket win and a much-needed 25 points.

Doyle’s team followed that up with a dramatic win over Didsbury in the Cheshire Cup yesterday (Sunday August 27).

After being put into bat in the 40-over contest, Didsbury looked in good shape when they got to 56-1.

But thanks mainly to a spell of 5-12 from Oliver Griffiths, the visitors collapsed to 70 all out, Spencer Byatt taking four catches and making a stumping.

At 44-3, Nantwich looked to have the run chase comfortably in hand but they still needed a couple to win when Griffiths became the eighth wicket to fall.

But Scott Wardley and Mitchell Spencer saw the home side home and through to a place in the last four.

The weather interrupted the second team’s revival as their match at Lindow was abandoned with the home side still needing 78 runs to win from 10 overs after Nantwich had posted 207-9 from their 50 overs.

Ricardo Rebelo made an unbeaten 74, with Harry Newton contributing 49 and Owen Silvester 38.

The seconds entertain Sale at Whitehouse Lane on Saturday, the game starting at 11.30am.

The first team travel to Widnes for their league fixture.