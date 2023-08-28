REVIEW: Crewe Lyceum Youth Summer Project

The Crewe Lyceum Summer Youth Project delighted audiences on Sunday with this year’s production of Oliver Jr!, writes Claire Faulkner.

The cast were all aged between 8 and 18 and had just one week working with a professional director, choreographer and musical director to put together the final show.

The cast started with a strong opening number of Food, Glorious Food and I was impressed how the company kept up the standard throughout the show.

Highlights of the show for me included the numbers Consider Yourself, You’ve Got to Pick a Pocket or Two, As Long as He Needs Me and Where is Love?

Running for just over an hour the cast did an absolutely amazing job, the show was fantastic and it was hard to believe they hadn’t been working together for months on end.

I attended the 2pm show and the audience loved it, many on their feet applauding and cheering at the curtain call.

The level of talent from this young group was outstanding and I can’t wait to see what they produce next year.

If you’d like to be involved in next year’s production or find out more about the Youth project email [email protected]