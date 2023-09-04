A number of outlets in and around Nantwich have made the final shortlist in the The Taste Cheshire Food and Drink Awards 2023.
Organisers say they have received a record number of votes from the public, exceeding 59,000.
Local finalists include Three Wrens Gin, Longman’s Farm Shop, Cheshire Cupcakes, and The White Lion at Weston and The Swan at Marbury (pictured) who also won last year.
Taste Cheshire CEO Briony Wilson said: “I would like to thank everyone for taking the time to vote in this year’s awards; the power of these awards truly lies in your hands.
“After what has been a really trying time for all of us over the last few years—our sector has been impacted harder than most—it is truly heartening to see how many people have gotten behind their favourite places around the area.
“Thank you for returning and supporting us and all the shortlisted and nominated establishments.
“Because of you, the local regular customers, these awards mean so much to our food and drink industry!”
Now all nominees will be mystery dined, shopped, stayed, and tasted by industry experts.
An Awards Gala Dinner on Wednesday September 27 at Chester Racecourse.
The finalists are as follows:
Local Produce Shop of the Year – Sponsored by Taste Cheshire
Longmans Farm Shop, Nantwich
Hoole Food Market
Rose Farm Shop, Tarporley
The Hollies Farm Shop, Little Budworth
The Lambing Shed, Knutsford
Event Venue of the Year
The Square at Chester Zoo
Storyhouse, Chester
Opera Grill
The Chester Fields
Chester Racecourse
Cheshire Accommodation Award – Sponsored by Chester Boutique
The Chester Grosvenor
Abode Hotel, Chester
The Lion and Swan, Congleton
The Pheasant Inn, Burwardsley
Hotel Indigo, Chester
Best Newcomer (must have been opened within the last 2 years) – Sponsored by Morgan’s Hair
JAX, Chester
Northgates, Chester
RIO Brazilian Steakhouse, Chester
The White Horse, Churton
Twenty Eight @ The Chefs Table
Best Casual Eatery – Sponsored by Scope Out Cheshire
New Chester Market
Bean and Cole, Chester
Death By Tacos, Chester
The Naughty Badger Bistro, Chester
Home Coffee & Studio, Alsager
Best Cheshire Bar – Sponsored by WLGT
Bar Lounge
Liquor & Co
Little Tap
Craft & Company
Vin Santo
Vandal, Warrington
Food Producer of the Year
The Bear Bakery, Chester
Cheshire Cupcakes, Nantwich
Bradwall Bakehouse, Sandbach
The Weston Biltong Co.
Groobox Ltd. High Legh
Drinks Producer of the Year
Lost Barn Coffee
Spitting Feathers, Waverton
Three Wrens Gin
Weetwood Brewery and Distillery
Wych’s Brew, Malpas
Green Award for Sustainability
Groobarbs Wild Farm, High Legh
Twenty Eight @ Chef’s Table
Shrub, Chester
Jaunty Goat
Chester Zoo
Hoole Food Market
Family Friendly Venue
Ginger Monkey No. 31
Hickory’s Smokehouse, Chester
Peacock Hotel, Great Boughton
Ring O’ Bells, Christleton
The White Lion, Weston
Local Produce in a Menu – Sponsored by City Framers
Little Tap, Tarporley
The Chefs Table, Chester
The Chester Fields
Poco, Chester
Groobarbs Field Kitchen, High Legh
Best Cheshire Pub – Sponsored by Harlech Food Services
The Henry Potts, Chester
The White Horse, Churton
Fox & Barrell, Cotebrook
The Pheasant Inn, Burwardsley
The Swan at Marbury
Best Small Restaurant
The Forge, Chester
Porta, Chester
Pecks Restaurant, Congleton
Poco, Hoole
Upstairs at the Grill, Chester
Best Large Restaurant – Sponsored by Harlech Food Services
Artezzan Restaurant and Bar
Chez Jules
Opera Grill
Groobarbs Field Kitchen, High Legh
La Brasserie, Chester Grosvenor
For more information about the awards, sponsorship opportunities or to book tickets for the event email Briony Wilson at [email protected]
