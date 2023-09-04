A number of outlets in and around Nantwich have made the final shortlist in the The Taste Cheshire Food and Drink Awards 2023.

Organisers say they have received a record number of votes from the public, exceeding 59,000.

Local finalists include Three Wrens Gin, Longman’s Farm Shop, Cheshire Cupcakes, and The White Lion at Weston and The Swan at Marbury (pictured) who also won last year.

Taste Cheshire CEO Briony Wilson said: “I would like to thank everyone for taking the time to vote in this year’s awards; the power of these awards truly lies in your hands.

“After what has been a really trying time for all of us over the last few years—our sector has been impacted harder than most—it is truly heartening to see how many people have gotten behind their favourite places around the area.

“Thank you for returning and supporting us and all the shortlisted and nominated establishments.

“Because of you, the local regular customers, these awards mean so much to our food and drink industry!”

Now all nominees will be mystery dined, shopped, stayed, and tasted by industry experts.

An Awards Gala Dinner on Wednesday September 27 at Chester Racecourse.

The finalists are as follows:

Local Produce Shop of the Year – Sponsored by Taste Cheshire

Longmans Farm Shop, Nantwich

Hoole Food Market

Rose Farm Shop, Tarporley

The Hollies Farm Shop, Little Budworth

The Lambing Shed, Knutsford

Event Venue of the Year

The Square at Chester Zoo

Storyhouse, Chester

Opera Grill

The Chester Fields

Chester Racecourse

Cheshire Accommodation Award – Sponsored by Chester Boutique

The Chester Grosvenor

Abode Hotel, Chester

The Lion and Swan, Congleton

The Pheasant Inn, Burwardsley

Hotel Indigo, Chester

Best Newcomer (must have been opened within the last 2 years) – Sponsored by Morgan’s Hair

JAX, Chester

Northgates, Chester

RIO Brazilian Steakhouse, Chester

The White Horse, Churton

Twenty Eight @ The Chefs Table

Best Casual Eatery – Sponsored by Scope Out Cheshire

New Chester Market

Bean and Cole, Chester

Death By Tacos, Chester

The Naughty Badger Bistro, Chester

Home Coffee & Studio, Alsager

Best Cheshire Bar – Sponsored by WLGT

Bar Lounge

Liquor & Co

Little Tap

Craft & Company

Vin Santo

Vandal, Warrington

Food Producer of the Year

The Bear Bakery, Chester

Cheshire Cupcakes, Nantwich

Bradwall Bakehouse, Sandbach

The Weston Biltong Co.

Groobox Ltd. High Legh

Drinks Producer of the Year

Lost Barn Coffee

Spitting Feathers, Waverton

Three Wrens Gin

Weetwood Brewery and Distillery

Wych’s Brew, Malpas

Green Award for Sustainability

Groobarbs Wild Farm, High Legh

Twenty Eight @ Chef’s Table

Shrub, Chester

Jaunty Goat

Chester Zoo

Hoole Food Market

Family Friendly Venue

Ginger Monkey No. 31

Hickory’s Smokehouse, Chester

Peacock Hotel, Great Boughton

Ring O’ Bells, Christleton

The White Lion, Weston

Local Produce in a Menu – Sponsored by City Framers

Little Tap, Tarporley

The Chefs Table, Chester

The Chester Fields

Poco, Chester

Groobarbs Field Kitchen, High Legh

Best Cheshire Pub – Sponsored by Harlech Food Services

The Henry Potts, Chester

The White Horse, Churton

Fox & Barrell, Cotebrook

The Pheasant Inn, Burwardsley

The Swan at Marbury

Best Small Restaurant

The Forge, Chester

Porta, Chester

Pecks Restaurant, Congleton

Poco, Hoole

Upstairs at the Grill, Chester

Best Large Restaurant – Sponsored by Harlech Food Services

Artezzan Restaurant and Bar

Chez Jules

Opera Grill

Groobarbs Field Kitchen, High Legh

La Brasserie, Chester Grosvenor

For more information about the awards, sponsorship opportunities or to book tickets for the event email Briony Wilson at [email protected]