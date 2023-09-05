CEC’s controversial garden waste subscription to open in October

The controversial Cheshire East subscription service for collecting garden waste will open in October ahead of the planned launch in January.

Residents who are willing to pay £56 a year for green waste collections from January will be able to register from October 2.

The charge has sparked anger among opposition councillors, as it will be one of the highest in the North West.

Tory councillors had attempted to “call in” the decision but this was rejected by the council.

Residents will need to opt-in to the council’s Garden Waste Recycling Scheme if they want to continue using their garden bin to recycle their green waste.

Cllr Mick Warren, chair of Cheshire East Council’s environment and communities committee, said: “We understand that residents may have questions about how it will work and what to expect if they sign up.

“Our website – cheshireeast.gov.uk/gardenbin – has been updated with the latest information about the scheme, including details of what to do if a resident wishes to share their subscription with a neighbour.

“Once subscriptions are launched in October, I encourage residents to sign up to the scheme as soon as possible, so that they are ready to go once the service goes live in January and can be sure they will benefit from the full year of collections.”

Subscribers to the scheme will have their garden bins emptied as per their usual schedule every two weeks.

They will be sent a sticker to attach to their bin, which will have their address and unique subscription reference number on it.

The sticker is designed to fray and tear if it is taken off the bin, so that it cannot be reused by anyone else.

Once subscribed, residents will receive collections from January through to December.

There will be no collections between mid-December and mid-January each year.

Cllr Warren added: “If residents do not wish to sign up to the scheme and have their garden waste collected, we encourage them to try composting at home instead.

“It’s an excellent and environmentally-friendly way of transforming garden and kitchen waste into a valuable and nutrient rich food for people’s gardens, and there are many different things that can be composted.

“Our website has a beginner’s guide to composting, as well as lots more information available about reducing household waste.

“If home composting isn’t an option, residents who do not sign up to the Garden Waste Recycling Scheme can continue to dispose of their garden waste at the borough’s household waste recycling centres.”

CEC bosses have justified the subscription service as it tries to fill a £20 million funding gap in its budget.

Residents who do not wish sign up to the scheme do not need to contact the council. Garden bins should be kept at their property and will not be taken away by the council.

Subscriptions go live from the week commencing October 2nd and the quickest and easiest way to sign up will be via the council’s website at: cheshireeast.gov.uk/gardenbin