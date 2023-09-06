Striker Dan Cockerline has quit Nantwich Town to join league rivals Newcastle Town.
Cockerline was not happy with the amount of “guaranteed game time”, according to a scathing club statement today.
And Nantwich club bosses said they were disappointed that the player and his agent “engineered” the move.
The statement says: “After making clear his desire to obtain guaranteed game time and play at the highest level, Dan Cockerline has left the club to join fellow NPL West Club Newcastle Town.
“In a move engineered by himself and his agent, there is disappointment in the manner that this has been instigated and managed by them both.
“The club has no desire to hold onto a player that isn’t fully committed and doesn’t wish to represent the club and its supporters who have been so loyal to him during his time at the club.”
The statement added there was no blame attached to Newcastle Town.
“We would like to thank our very close friends at Newcastle Town who played no part in the original actions of Dan Cockerline and his agent, and for the professional and transparent manner in which they have acted since,” it continued.
